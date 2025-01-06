Left Menu

Odisha Gears Up for Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2025: Bolstering India-Diaspora Ties

Odisha prepares for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in January 2025, celebrating the Indian diaspora's key role in national growth. With extensive security measures, the event fosters collaboration and acknowledges contributions. The convention highlights investment opportunities and acknowledges impactful diaspora members with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 09:36 IST
Odisha Gears Up for Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2025: Bolstering India-Diaspora Ties
Police conduct mock drill ahead of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention to counter terror threats.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Director General of Odisha Police, Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, has confirmed comprehensive preparations for the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) in Bhubaneswar, scheduled for January 8-10. Extensive security measures have been implemented, including personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces, under the oversight of the Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner.

In an interview with ANI, DGP Khurania emphasized the meticulous arrangements, focusing on the event's venue and accommodations for VVIPs. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the 18th PBD Convention, reiterating its theme, 'Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat,' highlighting the integral role of the Indian diaspora in national progress.

This biennial event celebrates the significant impact overseas Indians have on India's development, honoring them with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award. The gathering also provides critical opportunities for dialogue on investment and policy impacts, reinforcing the diaspora's enduring contribution and showcasing India's potential for global collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025