Odisha Gears Up for Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2025: Bolstering India-Diaspora Ties

The Director General of Odisha Police, Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, has confirmed comprehensive preparations for the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) in Bhubaneswar, scheduled for January 8-10. Extensive security measures have been implemented, including personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces, under the oversight of the Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner.

In an interview with ANI, DGP Khurania emphasized the meticulous arrangements, focusing on the event's venue and accommodations for VVIPs. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the 18th PBD Convention, reiterating its theme, 'Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat,' highlighting the integral role of the Indian diaspora in national progress.

This biennial event celebrates the significant impact overseas Indians have on India's development, honoring them with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award. The gathering also provides critical opportunities for dialogue on investment and policy impacts, reinforcing the diaspora's enduring contribution and showcasing India's potential for global collaboration.

