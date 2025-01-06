Left Menu

Delhi Faces Cold Wave and Persisting Air Quality Issues

As New Delhi grapples with chilly winds and rain, temperatures drop to 11.4°C. The MeT Department forecasts minimal changes in the coming days. Meanwhile, the city continues facing 'very poor' air quality. Night shelters provide relief as residents cope with the harsh weather conditions, seeking warmth and refuge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 09:41 IST
Delhi Faces Cold Wave and Persisting Air Quality Issues
New Delhi received rains in several parts (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, India's national capital, witnessed rainfall in several areas, including Geeta Colony, while experiencing a brisk drop in temperatures. On Monday morning, temperatures fell to 11.4 degrees Celsius, coupled with cold winds, as reported by the India Meteorological Department.

The department has projected minimum temperatures of 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach around 18 degrees Celsius. The city is expected to see a cloudy sky with light rain throughout the day. As the weather conditions remain unfavorable, many homeless individuals have sought shelter in night facilities spread across the city.

These night shelters, particularly in areas such as Yamuna Bazar, Kashmere Gate, and AIIMS, reported full occupancy of their beds. In response, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) established 235 pagoda tents to assist the homeless. Night shelters have been boosted in other regions as well, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and under the Nizamuddin flyover.

With temperatures plummeting, residents were seen warming themselves by bonfires, as others took refuge in night facilities. In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, citizens sought shelter homes due to reduced temperatures and a thick fog enveloping the city.

Air quality in the capital remained in the 'very poor' category, with an AQI of 316 recorded at 6 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board. AQI levels between 301 and 400 are labeled as 'very poor.'

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) withdrew Stage-III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR due to improvements in air quality. This decision follows a review of air quality data and meteorological forecasts, highlighting a declining AQI trend.

Despite this improvement, Stage-I and Stage-II measures continue to be enforced. The improvement is attributed to favorable weather conditions and improved wind speeds, with the forecast suggesting that AQI levels may further decline.

Previously, CAQM enforced Stage-III measures due to rising pollution levels but lifted them as air quality improved. GRAP is a set of emergency measures tailored to address air pollution severity, with Stage III introducing restrictions like the cessation of nonessential construction. Education for lower grades switched to hybrid modes under these restrictions, offering online learning options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025