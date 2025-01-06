Delhi Faces Cold Wave and Persisting Air Quality Issues

New Delhi, India's national capital, witnessed rainfall in several areas, including Geeta Colony, while experiencing a brisk drop in temperatures. On Monday morning, temperatures fell to 11.4 degrees Celsius, coupled with cold winds, as reported by the India Meteorological Department.

The department has projected minimum temperatures of 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach around 18 degrees Celsius. The city is expected to see a cloudy sky with light rain throughout the day. As the weather conditions remain unfavorable, many homeless individuals have sought shelter in night facilities spread across the city.

These night shelters, particularly in areas such as Yamuna Bazar, Kashmere Gate, and AIIMS, reported full occupancy of their beds. In response, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) established 235 pagoda tents to assist the homeless. Night shelters have been boosted in other regions as well, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and under the Nizamuddin flyover.

With temperatures plummeting, residents were seen warming themselves by bonfires, as others took refuge in night facilities. In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, citizens sought shelter homes due to reduced temperatures and a thick fog enveloping the city.

Air quality in the capital remained in the 'very poor' category, with an AQI of 316 recorded at 6 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board. AQI levels between 301 and 400 are labeled as 'very poor.'

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) withdrew Stage-III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR due to improvements in air quality. This decision follows a review of air quality data and meteorological forecasts, highlighting a declining AQI trend.

Despite this improvement, Stage-I and Stage-II measures continue to be enforced. The improvement is attributed to favorable weather conditions and improved wind speeds, with the forecast suggesting that AQI levels may further decline.

Previously, CAQM enforced Stage-III measures due to rising pollution levels but lifted them as air quality improved. GRAP is a set of emergency measures tailored to address air pollution severity, with Stage III introducing restrictions like the cessation of nonessential construction. Education for lower grades switched to hybrid modes under these restrictions, offering online learning options.

