India Detects HMPV Cases Amid Global Concerns, Health Ministry Issues Advisory

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka during regular respiratory pathogen surveillance. The Ministry of Health announced that these cases were identified as part of ICMR's continuous monitoring efforts to control respiratory illnesses in India.

HMPV is a globally circulating respiratory virus, including in India, and typically linked with respiratory illnesses. The ICMR clarified that there is no unusual rise in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases despite these findings.

In Bengaluru, a 3-month-old female infant and an 8-month-old male infant have been diagnosed with HMPV following treatment for bronchopneumonia. Both cases are local, with no history of international travel. The Health Ministry remains vigilant, monitoring the situation closely.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George urged caution after reports of an HMPV outbreak in China, especially for the elderly and pregnant women. Emphasizing caution, she assured there is no immediate threat to India. WHO updates continue to guide public health responses.

George highlighted that HMPV, along with some Covid-19 variants and Influenza A, could potentially cause severe respiratory infections in China, urging vigilance among expatriates and citizens. While no genetic mutations pose a pandemic risk, preventive measures remain critical for vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly.

(With inputs from agencies.)