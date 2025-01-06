Tension Escalates in Patna: Prashant Kishor Detained Amid Protest Crackdown
Patna District Magistrate confirmed the detention of Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor and 42 others for unauthorized protests at Gandhi Maidan. Kishor was on a hunger strike over BPSC exam issues. The tense situation drew accusations of police misconduct and highlighted ongoing exam controversy.
In a contentious escalation of events in Patna, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh confirmed the detention of Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor and 42 others. The group was charged with conducting an unauthorized protest in a restricted area in front of the Gandhi statue at Gandhi Maidan.
The police intervention came despite repeated orderings to vacate. Authorities have lodged FIRs and seized 15 vehicles related to the protest. The detentions occurred as Kishor led a hunger strike, demanding action on alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams.
The Jan Suraaj Party has condemned police actions, accusing them of brutality and mishandling Kishor, who was reportedly moved to AIIMS and later to a community health center in Fatuha. Kishor's peaceful protest, initiated to support students affected by BPSC controversies, is set to reach the High Court on January 7.
