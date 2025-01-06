Left Menu

Submerged Mystery: Finland's Telecom Recovery

Finland's Elisa has repaired its damaged undersea telecommunications cables in the Baltic Sea. The cables were severed on December 25, alongside damage to the Estlink 2 power line, allegedly by the Eagle S tanker. Finnish and Estonian operators expect the power cable repairs to take seven months.

Finland's leading telecom provider, Elisa, announced on Monday the completion of repairs on its undersea telecommunications cables that were damaged in the Baltic Sea on December 25. The incident came to light when Finnish authorities seized the Eagle S tanker, suspected of damaging the Finnish-Estonian Estlink 2 power line and four telecom cables by dragging its anchor.

A spokesperson from Elisa confirmed that both affected cables have now been restored. The Eagle S, registered in the Cook Islands, has been escorted to a bay near the Finnish port city of Porvoo, where police are gathering evidence and interviewing the ship's crew.

Meanwhile, the repair of the Estlink 2 power cable is projected to take around seven months to complete, according to statements from Fingrid of Finland and Estonia's Elering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

