Energy Crisis Escalates in Moldova's Separatist Enclave

A major energy crisis has unfolded in Moldova's pro-Russian separatist region after a vital gas source was cut off. More than 51,000 households and 1,500 apartment buildings have been left without gas heating, according to officials, leaving the region in a precarious situation.

The separatist enclave, Transdniestria, traditionally received its gas supply via Ukraine, which was used to generate electricity sold to the rest of Moldova. This stopped when Ukraine declined to renew a longstanding transit agreement with Russia, impacting gas flows across central and eastern Europe.

Authorities in Transdniestria have accused external factors, namely political decisions and tensions, for the crisis. Meanwhile, Moldova, with aspirations of EU and NATO membership, imports most of its energy from Romania. Officials there have blamed Russia's Gazprom for halting supplies, citing unpaid debts.

