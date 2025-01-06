Left Menu

Energy Crisis Escalates in Moldova's Separatist Enclave

Over 51,000 homes and 1,500 apartment buildings in Moldova's pro-Russian separatist region were left without gas after Ukraine declined to extend a gas transit agreement with Russia. The enclave, Transdniestria, previously relied on this gas for electricity. Moldova now imports 60% of its energy needs from Romania.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:09 IST
Energy Crisis Escalates in Moldova's Separatist Enclave
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A major energy crisis has unfolded in Moldova's pro-Russian separatist region after a vital gas source was cut off. More than 51,000 households and 1,500 apartment buildings have been left without gas heating, according to officials, leaving the region in a precarious situation.

The separatist enclave, Transdniestria, traditionally received its gas supply via Ukraine, which was used to generate electricity sold to the rest of Moldova. This stopped when Ukraine declined to renew a longstanding transit agreement with Russia, impacting gas flows across central and eastern Europe.

Authorities in Transdniestria have accused external factors, namely political decisions and tensions, for the crisis. Meanwhile, Moldova, with aspirations of EU and NATO membership, imports most of its energy from Romania. Officials there have blamed Russia's Gazprom for halting supplies, citing unpaid debts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025