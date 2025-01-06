Left Menu

Jharkhand Empowers Women: CM Soren Distributes First Rs 2500 Instalment

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched the first Rs 2500 instalment for women under 'Maiya Samman Yojana' in Ranchi—a key promise from the Jharkhand Assembly election, aiming to boost women's empowerment. This initiative marks a major achievement for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's electoral pledge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:21 IST
Jharkhand Empowers Women: CM Soren Distributes First Rs 2500 Instalment
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren distributing Rs 2500 under Maiya Samman Yojana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday delivered on a crucial electoral promise by distributing the first instalment of Rs 2500 under the 'Maiya Samman Yojana' to eligible women in Ranchi. This increase from Rs 1000, pledged during the Jharkhand Assembly election, benefits around 56 lakh women in the state.

In his address, CM Soren underscored the initiative's role in empowering women, highlighting a nationwide movement towards female empowerment. He stressed the importance of equal development opportunities for both genders, likening men and women to 'two bulls of the house' that require equal support.

Defending against criticisms from critics, Soren recounted how his opponents mocked his pre-election promise. Nonetheless, he fulfilled the pledge, bolstering the JMM's manifesto commitment to enhancing women's self-reliance, a cornerstone of his administration's agenda that also includes free electricity and education support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025