Jharkhand Empowers Women: CM Soren Distributes First Rs 2500 Instalment

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday delivered on a crucial electoral promise by distributing the first instalment of Rs 2500 under the 'Maiya Samman Yojana' to eligible women in Ranchi. This increase from Rs 1000, pledged during the Jharkhand Assembly election, benefits around 56 lakh women in the state.

In his address, CM Soren underscored the initiative's role in empowering women, highlighting a nationwide movement towards female empowerment. He stressed the importance of equal development opportunities for both genders, likening men and women to 'two bulls of the house' that require equal support.

Defending against criticisms from critics, Soren recounted how his opponents mocked his pre-election promise. Nonetheless, he fulfilled the pledge, bolstering the JMM's manifesto commitment to enhancing women's self-reliance, a cornerstone of his administration's agenda that also includes free electricity and education support.

(With inputs from agencies.)