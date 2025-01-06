Left Menu

Barrick Gold Faces Turbulence in West Africa Amid Mali Restrictions

Barrick Gold may halt Mali operations if gold shipment restrictions persist, highlighting challenges in West Africa's mining sector. Mali's interim order further stalls exports, signaling a shift towards renegotiating mining terms following political changes. The standoff could impact future investments and Barrick's earnings.

Canadian mining giant Barrick Gold announced it might suspend its operations in Mali if the country doesn't lift gold shipment restrictions soon. This move underscores the increasingly hostile environment for Western mining firms in West Africa.

The military regimes of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger are demanding renegotiated terms for a greater share in mining revenues following recent political upheavals. This development unsettles Western miners, potentially curbing future investments.

Mali, which was the world's 11th largest gold producer in 2023, issued orders preventing gold exports and disrupting Barrick's operations, vital for their output. If unresolved, Barrick's projected earnings could drop by 11% in 2025, analysts warn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

