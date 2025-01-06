Left Menu

No Panic Needed: Infant Tests Positive for HMPV in Ahmedabad

A 2-month-old infant from Rajasthan tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Health officials, including Minister Rushikesh Patel, assured the public there's no need to panic, as necessary precautions are being taken. HMPV cases, usually seen in winter, are being closely monitored by health authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:56 IST
Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An infant from Rajasthan has tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Ahmedabad, officials disclosed on Monday. This development follows the earlier detection of two HMPV cases among infants in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Gujarat's Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has assured citizens there is no cause for alarm, emphasizing that the state is adopting COVID-19-like precautionary measures. The two-month-old child, originally from Dungarpur, Rajasthan, was transferred to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for treatment.

"This infection was identified in a child referred from Sarwar to Ahmedabad," stated Patel, noting ongoing cooperation with central government recommendations. Meanwhile, local health officials revealed that HMPV has long been present in India, surfacing more frequently during colder months.

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr. Rakesh Joshi reassured the public, highlighting that HMPV cases generally resolve in 5 to 7 days without specific medication. However, he urged individuals with symptoms like fever or cough to isolate and wear masks to prevent spread.

The Ministry of Health announced that these incidents stem from consistent ICMR monitoring efforts aimed at curbing respiratory illnesses. Other recent cases include two young children in Karnataka. Authorities will continue to observe HMPV circulation as part of a broader public health surveillance initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

