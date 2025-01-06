Left Menu

FTSE 100 Joins European Rally Amid Trump Tariff Speculations

The UK's FTSE 100 rose slightly, echoing a European stock rally sparked by speculation about tariffs under Donald Trump's forthcoming presidency. Despite Trump denying reports of moderated tariffs, investor sentiment appeared positive. Downgrades impacted Rolls-Royce and Unilever. The FTSE 100 saw a 6% rise in 2024, bolstered by interest rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:44 IST
FTSE 100 Joins European Rally Amid Trump Tariff Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday, aligning with a broad European stock rally following a report suggesting that upcoming tariffs under Donald Trump's presidency might be less severe. Despite Trump denying these claims, optimism prevailed among investors.

Investor sentiment was further influenced by market heavyweight downgrades, with Unilever dropping 2.5% and Rolls-Royce falling 2.6%, following downgrades by RBC and Citigroup, respectively. Analysts view Trump's influence as significant for market movements as his presidency approaches.

Beyond the FTSE 100, the FTSE 250 midcap index showed a modest increase. Concerns persist regarding sluggish business activity and rapid employment cuts in December. Meanwhile, the anticipated U.S. nonfarm payrolls report could offer critical insights into future market directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025