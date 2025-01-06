Desperate Race Against Time: Trapped Coal Miners in Assam
Nine labourers are trapped in a flooded coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district. The rescue operation involves state and national disaster response forces, as well as the army. Authorities are working urgently to locate and free the workers, whose status remains uncertain.
- Country:
- India
In a grim development, nine labourers found themselves trapped in a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district following a sudden flooding incident. The mine, located in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, is at the center of a high-stakes rescue operation.
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has confirmed the names of the trapped individuals via a social media post. He revealed that local and national disaster response teams, alongside the army, are racing against time to rescue the miners.
Local authorities, including Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police Mayank Jha, have been actively coordinating the emergency response efforts. The cause of the unexpected flooding remains under investigation, while the exact status of the labourers is still uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Suspensions in Wake of Fatal Basement Flooding
Race Against Time: Rescue Operation for Little Chetna
Rescue Operation Underway for Three-Year-Old in Rajasthan Borewell Incident
Brazilian Authorities Rescue 163 Workers from 'Slavery-Like' Conditions at BYD Factory
Race Against Time: Three-Year-Old Rescued from Borewell