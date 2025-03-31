Rescue Efforts Intensify as Myanmar and Thailand Rebuild After Devastating Earthquake

People in Myanmar and Bangkok are clinging to hope as rescuers continue to find survivors in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that has claimed the lives of around 2,000 individuals. In Mandalay, near the quake's epicenter, rescuers freed several people, including a pregnant woman, from collapsed buildings.

In Bangkok, signs of life have been detected under the debris of a collapsed skyscraper. Thailand's death toll stands at 18, but with 76 people still missing, authorities fear the number may rise. Amidst these grim developments, international relief continues to pour into Myanmar, where media access remains restricted under junta rule.

Despite the chaos and destruction caused by the quake and an existing civil conflict, efforts persist as nations like China, India, and Singapore rally to provide aid. The United Nations and the United States have committed resources, underscoring the global community's support in Myanmar's time of crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)