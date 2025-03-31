Rescue Efforts Intensify as Myanmar and Thailand Rebuild After Devastating Earthquake
In the aftermath of a powerful earthquake, rescuers in Myanmar and Bangkok are racing against time to find survivors amidst the ruins. With over 2,000 deaths reported, international aid is flowing in as the local infrastructure struggles with the aftermath of the disaster and ongoing civil unrest.
People in Myanmar and Bangkok are clinging to hope as rescuers continue to find survivors in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that has claimed the lives of around 2,000 individuals. In Mandalay, near the quake's epicenter, rescuers freed several people, including a pregnant woman, from collapsed buildings.
In Bangkok, signs of life have been detected under the debris of a collapsed skyscraper. Thailand's death toll stands at 18, but with 76 people still missing, authorities fear the number may rise. Amidst these grim developments, international relief continues to pour into Myanmar, where media access remains restricted under junta rule.
Despite the chaos and destruction caused by the quake and an existing civil conflict, efforts persist as nations like China, India, and Singapore rally to provide aid. The United Nations and the United States have committed resources, underscoring the global community's support in Myanmar's time of crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- rescue
- Myanmar
- Bangkok
- disaster
- survivors
- international aid
- crisis
- damage
- civil unrest
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery
Global Tensions and Tragic Disasters: A Summary of Current Events
New Zealand Joins Global Effort in Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure
Delta Jet's Close Call: Averted Runway Disaster at LaGuardia
Government's Equal Support for Farmers Amid Natural Disasters