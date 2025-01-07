Left Menu

Exxon Mobil Strikes Back: Legal Showdown Over Recycling Claims

Exxon Mobil is suing California Attorney General Rob Bonta and several environmental groups for allegedly defaming its advanced plastics recycling initiatives. The lawsuit highlights Exxon's aggressive stance against environmentalist claims tying it to climate change. Exxon is seeking damages and a retraction of statements from Bonta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 06:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 06:23 IST
Exxon Mobil Strikes Back: Legal Showdown Over Recycling Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Exxon Mobil took legal action on Monday by filing a lawsuit against California Attorney General Rob Bonta and numerous environmental organizations, according to court documents. The oil giant accuses them of defaming its advanced plastics recycling efforts, a clear indication of Exxon's defensive approach against accusations linking it to climate change.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Beaumont, Texas, alleging Bonta worked alongside Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP, a law firm connected to Australian business rivals of Exxon. This firm reportedly enlisted U.S. environmental groups as plaintiffs in a suit against Exxon and donated to Bonta's political campaign, as per Exxon's claims. Exxon is seeking unspecified damages and a retraction of these allegedly defamatory statements.

Bonta's office has not responded to requests for comment. Previously, Bonta accused Exxon of misleading the public about recycling limitations and called for corporate accountability for plastic pollution. Despite criticisms, Exxon is set to invest $200 million in Texas to enhance its recycling technology, aiming to convert non-recyclable plastics into reusable material.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025