Exxon Mobil Strikes Back: Legal Showdown Over Recycling Claims

Exxon Mobil took legal action on Monday by filing a lawsuit against California Attorney General Rob Bonta and numerous environmental organizations, according to court documents. The oil giant accuses them of defaming its advanced plastics recycling efforts, a clear indication of Exxon's defensive approach against accusations linking it to climate change.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Beaumont, Texas, alleging Bonta worked alongside Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP, a law firm connected to Australian business rivals of Exxon. This firm reportedly enlisted U.S. environmental groups as plaintiffs in a suit against Exxon and donated to Bonta's political campaign, as per Exxon's claims. Exxon is seeking unspecified damages and a retraction of these allegedly defamatory statements.

Bonta's office has not responded to requests for comment. Previously, Bonta accused Exxon of misleading the public about recycling limitations and called for corporate accountability for plastic pollution. Despite criticisms, Exxon is set to invest $200 million in Texas to enhance its recycling technology, aiming to convert non-recyclable plastics into reusable material.

(With inputs from agencies.)