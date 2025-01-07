Exxon Mobil Strikes Back: Legal Showdown Over Recycling Claims
Exxon Mobil is suing California Attorney General Rob Bonta and several environmental groups for allegedly defaming its advanced plastics recycling initiatives. The lawsuit highlights Exxon's aggressive stance against environmentalist claims tying it to climate change. Exxon is seeking damages and a retraction of statements from Bonta.
Exxon Mobil took legal action on Monday by filing a lawsuit against California Attorney General Rob Bonta and numerous environmental organizations, according to court documents. The oil giant accuses them of defaming its advanced plastics recycling efforts, a clear indication of Exxon's defensive approach against accusations linking it to climate change.
The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Beaumont, Texas, alleging Bonta worked alongside Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP, a law firm connected to Australian business rivals of Exxon. This firm reportedly enlisted U.S. environmental groups as plaintiffs in a suit against Exxon and donated to Bonta's political campaign, as per Exxon's claims. Exxon is seeking unspecified damages and a retraction of these allegedly defamatory statements.
Bonta's office has not responded to requests for comment. Previously, Bonta accused Exxon of misleading the public about recycling limitations and called for corporate accountability for plastic pollution. Despite criticisms, Exxon is set to invest $200 million in Texas to enhance its recycling technology, aiming to convert non-recyclable plastics into reusable material.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Seeks TMC Leader's Compliance on Defamation Ruling
UN World Court concludes landmark hearings on States’ responsibility for climate change
Defamation Battle: AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj Faces Legal Heat
How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done
New York's Groundbreaking Climate Change Superfund Act Targets Big Polluters