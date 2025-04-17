Court Awaits Verdict on Jain's Defamation Case Against MLA Singh

The Delhi court is set to rule on April 23 whether to accept a criminal defamation complaint lodged by AAP leader Satyendra Jain against MLA Karnail Singh.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal issued the order after hearing arguments regarding the case's jurisdiction and maintainability from both parties.

Jain claims Singh defamed him during a TV interview by accusing him of amassing illicit wealth through corruption, allegedly substantiated by claims of the ED recovering gold and land from Jain.

