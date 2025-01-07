Left Menu

Indian Army Leads Urgent Rescue Operation in Assam Mine Flooding Crisis

The Indian Army's Engineer Task Force, divers, and medical teams have been mobilized in Assam for a critical rescue mission after a coal mine flooding incident. Coordinated with local authorities, the operation includes ground and aerial support to rescue miners trapped underground.

Updated: 07-01-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 10:42 IST
India Army Divers getting prepped for the rescue mission (Photo/X/@prodefgau) . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Army's Engineer Task Force, equipped with specialized tools, divers, and medical teams, has joined rescue operations at a coal mine in Umrangso, Assam, following a devastating flood. The Defence Public Relations Officer in Guwahati confirmed the deployment through a tweet, ensuring swift coordination with civil authorities.

Earlier today, the first responders from the 32 Assam Rifles Pathfinder Unit arrived at 6:30 AM to assess the situation and organize an initial disaster response. Recognizing the need for specialized intervention due to the incident's complexity, the Army dispatched an Engineer Task Force under an Engineer Regiment's Commanding Officer. This team, equipped with PARA diving specialists, is heading to assist at the mine's location.

In a bid to enhance rescue efforts, additional teams from the Assam Rifles and the Engineer Task Force are en route to the affected site. To provide a comprehensive operational overview, the Army has also deployed aerial resources. A helicopter, carrying senior officials, is conducting aerial reconnaissance to guide further operations and provide real-time situational assessments.

The mine tragedy has trapped 15 to 20 miners underground, prompting immediate, coordinated actions from both military and local authorities. Operating in rigorous conditions and sparse infrastructure, the team continues its rescue mission after Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma requested Army assistance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

