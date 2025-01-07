Left Menu

Delhi Faces Chilling Temperatures and Poor Air Quality Amid Winter Chill

Delhi experiences a drop in temperatures and deteriorating air quality, with temperatures at Safdarjung and Palam slightly varying from normal. Despite some warmth in certain areas, the city struggles with very poor air quality and fog amid ongoing cold wave conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 10:43 IST
Visuals of people using bonfire to keep warm (File/Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi residents awoke to fluctuating temperatures on Tuesday morning, as Safdarjung and Palam reported moderate changes compared to typical winter weather. Safdarjung's minimum temperature hit 10.5 degrees Celsius at 08:30 IST, climbing 0.9 degrees from the previous day and diverging by +3.6 degrees from normal levels.

Meanwhile, Palam's minimum temperature stood at 9.0 degrees Celsius, a 24-hour decrease of 0.5 degrees but still 2.5 degrees above normal. The city's air quality remained critically poor, registering an AQI of 337 by 9:30 am.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, Alipur's AQI was 325, Ashok Vihar recorded 337, RK Puram at 322, and Bawana at 324, all under the 'very poor' category. Earlier in the day, a dense fog descended as a cold wave swept across Delhi, bringing worsening temperatures and strong winds.

The India Meteorological Department reported a temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am. Forecasts suggest a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius and a high of 19 degrees Celsius, alongside pervasive dense fog.

Faced with severe cold, many sought refuge in night shelters to escape the icy winds. Citizens kept warm by fires as temperatures lowered, while the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board set up 235 pagoda tents for the homeless, providing essential shelter in multiple areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

