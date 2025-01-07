Icy Spectacle in Kashmir: Tourists Brave Cold as Snow Enhances Scenic Beauty

Tourists in Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar are braving chilly temperatures as dry weather conditions linger, according to the local meteorological department. Despite the biting cold, visitors like Vishnu from Jaipur find plenty of enjoyment amidst the frosty surroundings, though they note the unrelenting chill that persists even under layers of warm clothing.

Another tourist, Devendra from Kota, Rajasthan, expressed his fondness for Kashmir, a destination he frequents annually despite its high costs. He highlights not only the cold but also the wealth of activities available, suggesting visitors take a tour of Dal Lake and enjoy Kashmiri 'kahwa', a local flavored tea.

Forecasts from the Meteorological Centre Srinagar indicate generally dry conditions through January 8 and 9, with a chance of snow in select areas between January 11 and 12. Tourists are advised to prepare for foggy conditions which could impact travel, as low temperatures continue to dominate the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)