Left Menu

Eurozone Yields Steady Amid Inflation Uncertainty

Eurozone bond yields remained steady on Tuesday, with Germany's 10-year bond yield slightly up, ahead of critical inflation data. This data precedes the European Central Bank's upcoming meeting, amid speculation of potential interest rate cuts. Italian yields also experienced minor fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:10 IST
Eurozone Yields Steady Amid Inflation Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eurozone bond yields held a steady course on Tuesday as the financial sector awaited crucial inflation data from the euro area scheduled for later in the day. Germany's 10-year bond, a benchmark for the region, inched up by less than a basis point to 2.459%, continuing its inverse relationship with pricing.

Monday's reports highlighted an unexpectedly rapid rise in German inflation, drawing investor attention to the forthcoming eurozone harmonised index of consumer prices. The results will play a pivotal role in shaping expectations ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting set for January 30.

The markets currently forecast a significant interest rate reduction by the ECB, projecting cuts of around 100 bps this year. Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year yield rose by 2 bps to reach 3.597%, after peaking at 3.629%, marking its highest level since November 18. The yield gap between Italian and German bonds expanded by 1.5 bps to 112.7 bps, signaling increased market adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025