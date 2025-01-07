Turmoil in Punjab: Amritpal's Father Claims House Arrest by Police Ahead of Political Launch

Tarsem Singh, father to 'Waris Punjab De' chief and independent MP Amritpal Singh, claimed on Tuesday that Punjab Police had placed him and his family under house arrest. According to Singh, the police action followed intelligence suggesting his potential involvement in a Quami Insaaf Morcha-organized protest. Officers were reportedly stationed outside his residence, effectively restricting the family's movements.

In a statement to ANI, Tarsem Singh expressed his grievances: 'The police have set up here, and informed me that I'm under house arrest. Upon inquiry, they cited my alleged plans to participate in a Quami Insaaf Morcha protest as the reason.' He further accused Punjab Police of targeting all household members. Concurrently, DSP Arun Sharma explained, 'For maintaining law and order, police deployment is standard per higher authorities' directives. Family members of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, allegedly involved in today's Quami Insaaf Morcha protest, are all under house arrest.'

Previously, Tarsem Singh had reached out to Punjab's populace, urging them to gather in masses at Sri Muktsar Sahib on January 14, for the inaugural event of a new regional party aimed at safeguarding Punjab's interests and the 'panth'. 'We urge Punjabis to join the Panthic gathering at Sri Muktsar Sahib on January 14. Our regional party will focus on protecting Punjab and the panth,' Tarsem Singh said, outlining plans for a five-member committee to oversee future decisions.

Planning to officially launch the party on January 14 in Sri Muktsar Sahib during Maghi, Tarsem Singh elaborated: 'A working committee will determine the party's constitution and other essentials. We appeal to the people of Punjab to support us to address issues like drug abuse, conversion, and farmers' rights.'

Amritpal Singh, who won the Khadoor Sahib seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent, is originally from Jallu Kheda village in Amritsar and is currently imprisoned in Assam's Dibrugarh district. After residing in Dubai, he returned to Punjab in 2022 following the demise of Punjabi artist Deep Sidhu. Subsequently, he took leadership of Deep Sidhu's pro-Khalistani group, Waris Punjab De.

He was arrested in Moga's Rode village after clashing with police at Ajnala station on February 23, 2023, attempting to free an aide detained over inflammatory and pro-Khalistani remarks. Despite legal troubles, Amritpal Singh secured a parliamentary victory from Khadoor Sahib in 2024 and was granted a four-day custody parole to take oath as a Lok Sabha member. (ANI)

