Anji Rail Bridge: Engineering Marvel in Jammu and Kashmir

The Indian Railways is set to unveil a landmark engineering feat with the completion of the Anji Rail Bridge, the country's first cable-stayed rail bridge. Built in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, it forms a crucial part of the formidable Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail Link (USBRL) Project. Approximately 80 km by road from Jammu, this structure represents a significant stride in infrastructure development.

Spanning the young fold mountains of the Himalayas, the Anji Khad Bridge connects Katra and Reasi. The region presents complex geological challenges, including faults and seismic vulnerability. Detailed investigations by IIT Roorkee and IIT Delhi guided its construction. Stabilization of the mountain slopes required innovative hybrid foundations on the Katra side, while the Srinagar end hosted major construction activities like the main pylon and central embankment.

Sandeep Gupta, Chief Administrative Officer of USBRL, revealed that the bridge extends 725.5 meters with a 193-meter high pylon reaching 331 meters above the riverbed. Its asymmetrical cable-stayed design features 96 cables and a 15-meter deck width, accommodating a railway line and service road. Designed to withstand winds of 213 km/h, the bridge's operational readiness for train service between Katra and Srinagar signifies a major boost for regional connectivity and economic growth.

Advanced technologies like DOKA Jump form shuttering boosted construction efficiency, while sophisticated monitoring systems enhance safety. Italian firm ITALFERR supervised design, with proofing by UK's COWI. The Anji Bridge, while a vital transport link, stands as a testament to engineering excellence in the face of natural challenges.

