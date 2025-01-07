Left Menu

No Surge in Human Metapneumovirus Cases in India, Experts Reassure

The BMC and PGIMER report no significant rise in Human Metapneumovirus cases in India. BMC follows health guidelines without detecting any cases in Mumbai, while PGIMER witnesses no surge in infections or hospitalizations. Experts advise hygiene practices to prevent the virus's spread.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is acting in accordance with Union and state health department guidelines regarding Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and has reported no detected cases in Mumbai. A comparative analysis of respiratory infections between December 2023 and December 2024 reveals no significant increase, stated the BMC PRO on Tuesday.

Amid the country's growing concerns over HMPV, experts have reassured the public that the virus, which circulates during winter and impacts all age groups, has not led to a rise in influenza-like illnesses or hospitalizations at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. Prof. Sanjay Jain, Dean and Head of Internal Medicine at PGIMER, has urged citizens to maintain hygiene practices like handwashing and wearing masks in crowded areas to prevent virus spread.

Dr. Sanjay Jain has noted that although HMPV often causes symptoms similar to influenza, such as cough, fever, and sore throat, it is most concerning for the young and elderly. Currently, PGIMER faces no surge in influenza-like illnesses or hospitalizations. The institution encourages good hygiene and assures the availability of adequate medical facilities to manage respiratory illnesses. In India, five cases of HMPV have been reported, including two in Bengaluru, one in Ahmedabad, and two suspected cases in Nagpur.

