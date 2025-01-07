Nagpur Reports Suspected HMPV Cases: Stay Alert, Do Not Panic

Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif has urged the public not to panic following the discovery of two suspected HMPV cases in Nagpur. At a meeting focused on the HMPV virus, he advised children and the elderly with co-morbid conditions to stay alert. He assured that among five patients, one has been discharged, and the others are recovering.

Additional Chief Secretary of Medical Education, Dinesh Waghmare, Commissioner Rajiv Nivatkar, and Directors Dr. Ajay Chandanwale and Dr. Raman Ghungralkar participated via video conference, along with deans from state medical colleges. Mushrif relayed a message from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirming HMPV cases in other states, while maintaining a stance against panic as the government prepares comprehensive guidelines alongside preventive measures.

Mushrif instructed all principals to be ready with medicines, oxygen, and isolation protocols if needed, and to coordinate with local District Collectors for additional resources. He emphasized a joint effort to curb the spread, asking principals to remain vigilant and cancel staff leave. Citizens are urged to follow guidelines, maintain hygiene, and see doctors if symptomatic. While India has reported five HMPV cases, including two in Bengaluru and one in Ahmedabad, there is no significant surge in cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)