Capital Infra Trust Launches Pioneering InvIT IPO

Capital Infra Trust, an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) sponsored by Gawar Construction, made headlines by becoming the first InvIT IPO of 2025. On the first day of bidding, the IPO attracted 39% subscription, with investors bidding for 3,46,59,300 units, compared to the total 8,83,83,750 units on offer.

Significantly, the offering includes a fresh issue raising up to Rs 1,077 crore and an offer for sale valued up to Rs 501 crore, totaling Rs 1,578 crore. It has attracted Rs 703 crore from anchor investors, with the subscription period set to close on January 9.

The IPO's proceeds will be directed towards providing loans to project special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and repaying existing unsecured loans. Capital Infra Trust, established in 2023, will list its units on both the BSE and NSE, following Sebi's InvIT norms.

