ITBP Showcases Valor on 63rd Raising Day in Khorda

The 63rd Raising Day of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was marked by a grand ceremony in Khorda, highlighted by a parade and skill demonstrations by the jawans. The event was graced by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, who commended the immense contributions of ITBP personnel to national security.

In his address, Minister Rai emphasized the vital role played by ITBP in safeguarding India's mountainous borders, particularly in snow-clad regions, where temperatures plummet to minus 50 degrees Celsius. He lauded their courage and continuous dedication to national safety. 'The nation stands proud of our brave ITBP jawans,' he proclaimed, noting the force's trusted status with the government.

Looking ahead to 2047, Rai outlined a vision of a developed India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing the importance of internal peace for national progress. He highlighted the ITBP's crucial role in this mission, along with other Central Armed Police Forces, in ensuring a secure and prosperous future for the country.

