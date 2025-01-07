Left Menu

Officials Stress Calm Amid HMPV Concerns with Vigilance for Vulnerable Groups

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh reassures no HMPV virus cases in Punjab and readiness to handle any rise. Following two suspected cases in Nagpur, Maharashtra officials advise caution for children and elderly with co-morbid conditions while emphasizing no need for panic as the virus is less severe than Covid-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 20:02 IST
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh announced on Tuesday that no cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been reported in Punjab. Emphasizing that HMPV is less severe compared to Covid-19, Singh assured the public that the state's medical infrastructure is prepared to handle any potential increase in cases. He stated, "Our hospitals, beds, and emergency equipment are ready."

Meanwhile, in light of two suspected HMPV cases identified in Nagpur, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif assured residents there is no immediate reason for concern. However, he emphasized the importance of caution for vulnerable groups, particularly children and the elderly with existing health conditions. Mushrif noted positive recovery signs, with one patient already discharged.

The meeting addressing HMPV in Maharashtra included key medical officials such as Additional Chief Secretary Dinesh Waghmare and AYUSH Department Director Dr. Raman Ghungralkar. Across India, five HMPV cases have been reported, with scattered confirmations in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, besides the Nagpur cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

