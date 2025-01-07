Left Menu

Prayagraj's Cleanliness Drive Marks Countdown to Mahakumbh

Prayagraj Municipal Corporation launches 'Swachhata Rath Yatra' to promote cleanliness ahead of Mahakumbh. The initiative, featuring a grand chariot and awareness performances, underscores Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's commitment to a cleaner event, with strong local participation rallying behind the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 20:02 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation has launched the 'Swachhata Rath Yatra' to boost cleanliness awareness in the city ahead of the Mahakumbh, scheduled to begin in January. The initiative aims to showcase a clean environment for the anticipated millions of devotees and tourists visiting during the grand religious event.

Flagged off from Chowk Kotwali by Mayor Umesh Chand Ganesh Kesharwani, the Yatra aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision for a tidy Mahakumbh. The Mayor described the event as a 'Jan Jagran Yatra' intending to transform Prayagraj into a clean, healthy, and disciplined city. Locals were encouraged to participate actively by avoiding littering and using designated dustbins.

The Yatra featured a grand chariot ornately designed with cultural symbols of the Mahakumbh, alongside performances by street artists demonstrating proper waste segregation. A cleanliness-themed band added to the event's atmosphere, while Safari Mitras and Municipal Corporation staff underscored the critical role of maintaining city sanitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

