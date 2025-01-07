PM Modi's Vision for Green Energy in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed "joy" over the NTPC Green Energy Limited Green Hydrogen Hub Project in Andhra Pradesh, as he prepares to lay the foundation stone on January 8. In a statement on the social media platform X, Modi announced his presence in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha for significant programs over the next two days.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and initiate a series of developmental projects in Visakhapatnam, as well as attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar. He emphasized the importance of introducing green energy and renewable infrastructure projects, highlighting the NTPC Green Hydrogen Hub as a pivotal step under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The initiative involves an investment of approximately Rs 1,85,000 Crore, aimed at creating one of India's largest integrated green hydrogen facilities, with a production capacity of 1500 TPD Green Hydrogen and 7500 TPD derivatives. PM Modi will also unveil railway and road projects in Andhra Pradesh valued over Rs 19,500 crore, and participate in launching healthcare and industrial zone developments, strengthening India's economic and social fabric.

In Bhubaneswar, Odisha, PM Modi will open the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. This flagship event connects the Indian diaspora globally, with participation from members across 50 countries. The convention's theme, "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat," reflects India's vision of progress and development through diaspora engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)