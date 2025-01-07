Left Menu

PM Modi's Vision for Green Energy in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates the NTPC Green Hydrogen Hub Project in Andhra Pradesh and lays the foundation stone, aiming to boost India's green energy landscape. He will also inaugurate various projects, enhancing infrastructure and engaging with the Indian diaspora at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 21:38 IST
PM Modi's Vision for Green Energy in Andhra Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed "joy" over the NTPC Green Energy Limited Green Hydrogen Hub Project in Andhra Pradesh, as he prepares to lay the foundation stone on January 8. In a statement on the social media platform X, Modi announced his presence in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha for significant programs over the next two days.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and initiate a series of developmental projects in Visakhapatnam, as well as attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar. He emphasized the importance of introducing green energy and renewable infrastructure projects, highlighting the NTPC Green Hydrogen Hub as a pivotal step under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The initiative involves an investment of approximately Rs 1,85,000 Crore, aimed at creating one of India's largest integrated green hydrogen facilities, with a production capacity of 1500 TPD Green Hydrogen and 7500 TPD derivatives. PM Modi will also unveil railway and road projects in Andhra Pradesh valued over Rs 19,500 crore, and participate in launching healthcare and industrial zone developments, strengthening India's economic and social fabric.

In Bhubaneswar, Odisha, PM Modi will open the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. This flagship event connects the Indian diaspora globally, with participation from members across 50 countries. The convention's theme, "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat," reflects India's vision of progress and development through diaspora engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025