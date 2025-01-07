Left Menu

Gujarat CM Honors Heroes at 'Pride of Ahmedabad' Awards

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel celebrated blood donation heroes at the 'Pride of Ahmedabad' awards organized by the Indian Red Cross Society. He praised Centurion blood donors, highlighted Red Cross services, and emphasized PM Modi's healthcare initiatives, marking significant contributions to building a healthy society and a developed India by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 22:48 IST
Gujarat CM Patel attended 'Pride of Ahmedabad' award ceremony (Photo/CMO Gujarat X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid tribute to the unsung heroes of the state's healthcare at the 'Pride of Ahmedabad' award ceremony, orchestrated by the Indian Red Cross Society. Ajay Patel, Chairman of the Society in Gujarat, was present, reinforcing the essence of service and charity during the event.

The Chief Minister underscored the unparalleled importance of blood donation, commending those who have donated a hundred times or more. These Centurion donors were lauded as exemplary citizens. Patel also noted the Indian Red Cross Society's dedicated service under Ajay Patel, acknowledging their provision of essential healthcare services at subsidized rates.

Highlighting government healthcare initiatives, the CM remarked on the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has doubled the healthcare benefit in Gujarat to Rs 10 lakhs for the underprivileged. He affirmed the state's role in the vision of a developed India by 2047, a mission symbolized by the event's launch of the book 'Ahmedabad Red Cross - Pride of Gujarat'.

