Snowfall Transforms Kufri Hills Into a Thriving Winter Wonderland
Following a recent snowfall, Kufri Hills has become a hub for tourists seeking a winter wonderland experience. The snow has attracted visitors from across the country, boosting local tourism and economy, with increased business for local hotels and adventure activities.
- Country:
- India
The picturesque Kufri Hills recently transformed into a winter paradise, drawing tourists from across the country. Overnight snowfall has covered the region in a pristine white blanket, captivating both nature enthusiasts and thrill-seekers seeking to embrace the magic of winter.
Delhi tourist Tarachand Gupta expressed his joy at the experience. 'Being here is amazing,' he said, relishing the heavy snowfall. His family has been enjoying snow play, fulfilling a long-standing dream to experience the pristine beauty of fresh snowfall.
As travelers flock to Kufri, local businesses are thriving. Narayan Himral, a local travel agent, emphasized the economic boost, noting that tourist arrivals are a blessing for hotels, travel agents, and adventure providers. The local tourism industry is witnessing a significant revenue increase, providing much-needed relief.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Winter Carnival Shimla: Cultural Festivities Unveiled
Disappointment strikes tourists in Shimla as midnight Christmas prayers at Christ Church get cancelled
North India continues to reel under cold wave conditions; no 'white Christmas' in Srinagar, Shimla
Himachal CM inaugurates Winter Carnival in Shimla
Nepal's First International Balloon Festival Takes Adventure Tourism to New Heights