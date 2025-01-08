KTR Denies Corruption Allegations in Formula-E Case, Awaits Supreme Court Decision
Telangana High Court dismissed the quash petition of BRS working president KT Rama Rao in the Formula-E race case, prompting him to express hope for a favorable Supreme Court outcome. The case alleges financial irregularities linked to the 2023 Hyderabad race, with multiple charges and ongoing investigations.
BRS working president KT Rama Rao firmly declared his innocence, labeling corruption charges related to the Formula-E race case as politically driven. This comes after the Telangana High Court dismissed his petition to quash the case on Tuesday.
Expressing optimism, KTR stated, 'I am hopeful of a favorable outcome in the Supreme Court. The allegations are baseless and politically motivated.' He emphasized his cooperation with the anti-corruption bureau, seeking to involve his legal team in the proceedings.
The case, which includes serious accusations of money laundering during the February 2023 Hyderabad race, continues with investigations by both Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate. The FIR lists KTR as the primary accused alongside notable bureaucrats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
