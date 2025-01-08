Uttar Pradesh Emerges as a Leading State: CM Yogi Celebrates at Youth Festival

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared the state as one of the country's leaders in development, during his speech at the 28th National Youth Festival in Lucknow. He noted that only seven to eight years ago, people were reluctant to admit their ties to Uttar Pradesh due to security concerns and lack of development.

Recalling the past, Adityanath said, "A decade ago, residents hesitated in revealing their roots in Uttar Pradesh due to widespread anarchy and hooliganism, trailing in every developmental sector, despite being first in population." He credited transformative progress under current leadership to improved security and significant development strides.

The festival, aligning with Swami Vivekanand's birth anniversary, marks a youth celebration on January 12. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, this annual event includes a 63-member youth team from Uttar Pradesh, who will engage with Modi and partake in cultural and leadership programs in Delhi.

Adityanath emphasized fostering 'Yuva Sansads' over student elections to enhance youth leadership. He stressed the necessity of nationalistic sentiment among young people, underscoring that development lacks meaning without love for the motherland and empathy for fellow citizens.