French Devotee Pascal Embraces Hinduism at Kumbh Mela

A 65-year-old French national named Pascal has made her way to Prayagraj to partake in the iconic Kumbh Mela festival. With a deep-rooted interest in Hinduism since childhood, Pascal regards Lord Shiva as her spiritual guide and has an understanding of the Bhagavad Gita and Puranas.

Pascal shared with ANI her profound affection for the Hindu faith and Lord Shiva, describing it as an intrinsic sentiment. Her inaugural visit to India in 1984 sparked a lifelong connection with the Sanatan tradition, compelling her to contemplate adopting the life of a sadhu.

She proudly spoke of her knowledge about the Kumbh Mela's significance, referencing the Samudra Manthan legend and the sacred Amrit droplet tale. Pascal takes pleasure in meeting the sadhus and Hindus at the festival and treasures a protective Rudraksha necklace bestowed by a friend.

Pascal expressed admiration for the festival's arrangements, highlighting the complimentary accommodations, meals, and security measures. "Mahakumbh is spectacular, and the hospitality is commendable," she stated. Authorities are working diligently to maintain safety and manage the massive influx of attendees expected between January 13 and February 26.

Security measures are thoroughly reviewed by officials such as DIG Mahakumbh Vaibhav Krishna and SSP Kumbh Rajesh Dwivedi, ensuring a safe and well-organized event. "The police are ensuring seamless management in the Mela area to make sure devotees encounter no difficulties," confirmed DIG Krishna.

