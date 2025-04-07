Pedro Pascal's Reality Blends with 'The Last of Us' Role, Prompting Concern
Pedro Pascal discusses the impact of his role in 'The Last of Us', revealing an unhealthy mindset due to the emotional toll of his character. As the show's second season approaches, Pascal connects with the protective traits of his character, amid intense anticipation for the series continuation on HBO.
In an intriguing revelation, Pedro Pascal, the star of the American post-apocalyptic drama 'The Last of Us', has shared that his immersion into the character has led to an 'unhealthy mindset'. As reported by People magazine, Pascal struggles to detach the emotional distress faced by his character from his own life.
During a press conference, Pascal, who plays the protective figure Joel, acknowledged he can relate to these traits in reality, which has taken a mental toll. "I'm fiercely protective of those I love," Pascal stated.
Ahead of the second season's premiere on April 13, Pascal noted the series' demanding nature, admitting the challenge in separating personal emotions from his role, yet expressed excitement for the upcoming action-packed episodes of the widely acclaimed show.
