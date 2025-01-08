Left Menu

India's Hybrid Technology Leap: A Crucial Push for Pulses and Oilseeds

India aims to boost pulses and oilseeds production by embracing hybrid technology. Despite its potential, adoption lags due to high seed costs and uneven implementation across crops. The government emphasizes research on hybrid seeds, exploring public-private partnerships and advanced tools to accelerate agricultural advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:57 IST
India's Hybrid Technology Leap: A Crucial Push for Pulses and Oilseeds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is stepping up efforts to embrace hybrid technology for pulses and oilseeds, addressing production challenges highlighted by PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Mishra pointed out that while hybrid varieties have shown promise, they have not been widely adopted by farmers, particularly in crops like pigeon pea.

He emphasized the need for focused research to develop hybrids offering enhanced productivity, nutrition, and stress resilience, aligning with farmers' needs and reducing dependence on imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025