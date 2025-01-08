India's Hybrid Technology Leap: A Crucial Push for Pulses and Oilseeds

India is stepping up efforts to embrace hybrid technology for pulses and oilseeds, addressing production challenges highlighted by PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Mishra pointed out that while hybrid varieties have shown promise, they have not been widely adopted by farmers, particularly in crops like pigeon pea.

He emphasized the need for focused research to develop hybrids offering enhanced productivity, nutrition, and stress resilience, aligning with farmers' needs and reducing dependence on imports.

