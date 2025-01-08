PM Modi's Visionary Roadshow in Andhra Pradesh Sparks Economic Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant roadshow in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday, accompanied by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The event drew large crowds, with people enthusiastically cheering as Modi's convoy made its way through the streets. Earlier, Modi was ceremonially welcomed at the airport by Naidu and other dignitaries, marking the beginning of his impactful visit.

The Prime Minister's agenda included laying the foundation stone for the NTPC Green Energy Limited Green Hydrogen Hub Project, a cornerstone in India's National Green Hydrogen Mission. This ambitious project, situated at Pudimadaka near Visakhapatnam, is expected to see an investment of approximately Rs 1,85,000 crore. It aims to produce 1500 TPD of green hydrogen and become a major source of green derivatives, such as methanol and sustainable aviation fuel, aligning with India's goal of reaching 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030.

Further bolstering regional development, PM Modi announced several infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 19,500 crore, including railway and road developments. Notably, the South Coast Railway Headquarters in Visakhapatnam will significantly improve transport connectivity. In his continued effort to support healthcare access, Modi laid the groundwork for a Bulk Drug Park in Nakkapalli, promising economic acceleration through its strategic location near industrial corridors. The launch of the Krishnapatnam Industrial Area, envisioned as a smart city hub, is set to foster manufacturing investments and create vast employment opportunities.

