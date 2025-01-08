Modi Unveils Mega Infrastructure Projects in Andhra Pradesh

In an ambitious move to bolster infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stones for a series of transformative projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Among the key initiatives is the NTPC Green Hydrogen Hub Project at Pudimadaka near Visakhapatnam. A first-of-its-kind under India's National Green Hydrogen Mission, this project involves an investment of approximately Rs 1,85,000 crore. It will see the establishment of 20 GW renewable energy capacities, positioning it as one of India's largest integrated green hydrogen production facilities. With a capacity to produce 1500 TPD of Green Hydrogen and 7500 TPD of Green Hydrogen derivatives targeted at export markets, the project plays a pivotal role in achieving the nation's non-fossil energy capacity goal of 500 GW by 2030.

Additionally, the Prime Minister inaugurated various railway and road projects in Andhra Pradesh, valued at over Rs 19,500 crore. These include laying the foundation for the South Coast Railway Headquarters at Visakhapatnam and other pivotal infrastructure endeavors designed to alleviate congestion and enhance connectivity, ultimately fostering socio-economic growth. Another significant highlight is the foundation laying of the Bulk Drug Park at Nakkapalli in Anakapalli District, expected to generate thousands of jobs due to its strategic location near industrial corridors.

Progressing further, the Prime Minister unveiled the Krishnapatnam Industrial Area (KRIS City) in Tirupati as part of the Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor development. Envisioned as a cutting-edge greenfield industrial smart city, KRIS City promises to attract substantial manufacturing investments approximating Rs 10,500 crore. It is anticipated to create around 1 lakh direct and indirect job opportunities, delivering a substantial boost to livelihoods and regional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)