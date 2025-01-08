Left Menu

Blazing Warehouse Inferno in Gujarat's Valsad Prompt Swift Emergency Response

A fire erupted in a Valsad warehouse in Gujarat, creating a thick smoke plume. Quick response from district police and fire teams, deploying over three fire engines, prevented casualties or injuries. Further updates are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:55 IST
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fierce fire broke out at a warehouse in the Dungri Faliya area of Gujarat's Valsad on Wednesday, according to official reports. Thick plumes of smoke could be seen spiraling from the factory as the flames consumed the structure.

In response to the emergency, district police and fire department teams swiftly arrived on the scene. Authorities deployed more than three fire engines as part of a concerted effort to control the blaze.

Officials have confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries reported in the incident. As investigations continue, additional information is expected to be released. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

