Maha Kumbh 2025: Ganga Purity and Pilgrim Safety

The Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up efforts to maintain the purity of the Ganga for the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025. Already, ten sewage treatment plants (STPs) have been made operational in Prayagraj, aiming to provide clean water for the millions of expected devotees.

Raj Shekhar, Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural), emphasized that no untreated water will be allowed to enter the sacred river. Advanced oxidation techniques are being employed to treat waste before its release. Shekhar noted, 'All departments are actively engaged in preparations, with administrative camps established for monitoring.'

Meanwhile, the Namami Gange Mission, in collaboration with the state government, is striving to make the event an exemplar of eco-friendly practices. Indian Railways, too, has taken steps to handle the influx of pilgrims by introducing the 'Ticket Aapke Dwar' service, facilitating easier access to rail tickets for attendees.

