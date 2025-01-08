Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: Ganga Purity and Pilgrim Safety

The Uttar Pradesh government is taking extensive measures to ensure the purity of the Ganga for the Maha Kumbh 2025. Ten sewage treatment plants are operational, with advanced systems in place to treat wastewater and prevent pollution. Indian Railways enhances accessibility with a mobile ticketing system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:59 IST
Maha Kumbh 2025: Ganga Purity and Pilgrim Safety
UP Jal Nigam (Rural) Managing Director Dr. Raj Shekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up efforts to maintain the purity of the Ganga for the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025. Already, ten sewage treatment plants (STPs) have been made operational in Prayagraj, aiming to provide clean water for the millions of expected devotees.

Raj Shekhar, Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural), emphasized that no untreated water will be allowed to enter the sacred river. Advanced oxidation techniques are being employed to treat waste before its release. Shekhar noted, 'All departments are actively engaged in preparations, with administrative camps established for monitoring.'

Meanwhile, the Namami Gange Mission, in collaboration with the state government, is striving to make the event an exemplar of eco-friendly practices. Indian Railways, too, has taken steps to handle the influx of pilgrims by introducing the 'Ticket Aapke Dwar' service, facilitating easier access to rail tickets for attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025