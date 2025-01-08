Left Menu

MCD Clears 1.26 Lakh Political Ads Before Delhi Elections

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi removed 1.26 lakh political ads, including posters and hoardings. Delhi votes on February 5, with counting on February 8. The AAP seeks a third term while Congress aims to regain its position.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi insignia (Photo/X@MCD_Delhi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has undertaken a massive clean-up, removing 1.26 lakh political advertisements, as the capital prepares for the upcoming assembly elections. This action follows the imposition of the model code of conduct after the election announcement.

As per MCD's report, a variety of outdoor promotional materials, including 126,186 items comprising banners, hoardings, and flags, were cleared from 12 city zones. The efforts included taking down 13,496 hoardings, 103,687 banners, 1,158 signages, and 7,845 flags to ensure compliance with electoral regulations.

Delhi is set to hold its assembly elections in a single phase on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8. As the Aam Aadmi Party seeks a consecutive third term emphasizing their achievements in education and healthcare, Congress is keen to break its losing streak after a 15-year rule ended two terms ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

