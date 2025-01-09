Left Menu

Stocks Stagnate Amid Inflation Uncertainty and Mixed Jobs Data

U.S. stocks faced a lackluster session as investors grappled with conflicting job data and potential inflation due to incoming policies under President-elect Donald Trump. The market remains sensitive to potential tariff implications and Fed minutes suggested inflation risks might persist. Various sectors saw mixed performance as markets prepared for the year ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 03:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 03:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a session marked by uncertainty, U.S. stocks ended little changed as investors processed contrasting jobs data and speculations of a national economic emergency declaration by President-elect Donald Trump. Inflation remains a concern, with analysts wary of Trump's potential tariff policies that could escalate price pressures.

The Federal Reserve's recent minutes highlighted fears of stubborn inflation, as officials anticipate challenges from the upcoming Trump administration's economic policies. Amidst market tensions, a CNN report revealed Trump could use the International Economic Emergency Powers Act to manage imports, heightening investor anxiety.

Market fluctuations were evident as 10-year yields rose, reflecting inflation concerns tied to Trump's anticipated tariffs. Indexes showed mixed results; the Dow rose, the S&P gained slightly, while the Nasdaq fell. As traders await key employment reports, sector performances varied, influenced by geopolitical and economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

