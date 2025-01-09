Energy Diplomacy: Ukraine and Moldova Collaborate Amidst Crisis

In a bid to alleviate an escalating energy crisis in Moldova, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Moldovan President Maia Sandu have explored the potential use of Ukrainian coal. The crisis has rendered Moldova's separatist region, Transdniestria, susceptible to blackouts and heating shortages.

Formerly relying on Russian gas, Transdniestria faced halted supplies after Ukraine refused to renew a transit agreement, revealing underlying tensions. Zelenskiy branded the situation as part of Russia's broader strategy to wield energy resources as geopolitical tools against Moldova's pro-European government.

Efforts to rectify the crisis include operational adjustments for Moldova's thermal plant to use coal. Meanwhile, Finnish diplomatic efforts, led by Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, are underway to resolve Transdniestria's separatist conflict, as both Moldova and Ukraine continue negotiations for EU membership.

(With inputs from agencies.)