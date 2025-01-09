Tirupati Tragedy Sparks Call for Better Safety at Religious Events

A tragic stampede at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, which claimed six lives and injured dozens more, has prompted former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah to stress the necessity for enhanced safety measures at religious gatherings in India.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu, Abdullah emphasized the sacredness of religious sites and urged the government to prevent similar tragedies. He stated, 'People go to these places to pray, not to risk their lives.' The deadly stampede occurred during ticket distribution on Wednesday night, leading to widespread concern and a call for action.

In response, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to conduct a review meeting and meet with the affected families. Authorities assured the public of comprehensive measures for the upcoming Vaikunth Ekadasi event as offline tokens for darshan are being distributed across Tirupati, ensuring safe passage for devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)