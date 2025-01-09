Left Menu

Envision Energy India Secures Strategic Wind and Battery Storage Milestones

Envision Energy India has obtained a 1 GW wind energy project and its inaugural 320 MWh battery energy storage system order from Juniper Green Energy. This includes supplying 200 turbine platforms and energy storage solutions, contributing to a significant renewable energy partnership aimed at achieving 10 GW capacity by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 12:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Envision Energy India announced an impressive achievement on Thursday, securing a 1 GW wind energy project alongside its first order for a 320 MWh battery energy storage system from Juniper Green Energy.

The partnership will see the deployment of Wind Turbine Generators sourced through State and Central auctions, as well as a Battery Energy Storage System for SJVN's Firm Dispatchable Renewable Energy project, awarded under its first auction.

Envision Energy will provide a comprehensive service package, ensuring optimal operation and maintenance. This landmark agreement underscores the strategic advancements in renewable energy, aiming for a 10 GW capacity by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

