Envision Energy India Secures Strategic Wind and Battery Storage Milestones

Envision Energy India announced an impressive achievement on Thursday, securing a 1 GW wind energy project alongside its first order for a 320 MWh battery energy storage system from Juniper Green Energy.

The partnership will see the deployment of Wind Turbine Generators sourced through State and Central auctions, as well as a Battery Energy Storage System for SJVN's Firm Dispatchable Renewable Energy project, awarded under its first auction.

Envision Energy will provide a comprehensive service package, ensuring optimal operation and maintenance. This landmark agreement underscores the strategic advancements in renewable energy, aiming for a 10 GW capacity by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)