Envision Energy India Secures Strategic Wind and Battery Storage Milestones
Envision Energy India has obtained a 1 GW wind energy project and its inaugural 320 MWh battery energy storage system order from Juniper Green Energy. This includes supplying 200 turbine platforms and energy storage solutions, contributing to a significant renewable energy partnership aimed at achieving 10 GW capacity by 2030.
Envision Energy India announced an impressive achievement on Thursday, securing a 1 GW wind energy project alongside its first order for a 320 MWh battery energy storage system from Juniper Green Energy.
The partnership will see the deployment of Wind Turbine Generators sourced through State and Central auctions, as well as a Battery Energy Storage System for SJVN's Firm Dispatchable Renewable Energy project, awarded under its first auction.
Envision Energy will provide a comprehensive service package, ensuring optimal operation and maintenance. This landmark agreement underscores the strategic advancements in renewable energy, aiming for a 10 GW capacity by 2030.
(With inputs from agencies.)
