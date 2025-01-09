Sweden Bolsters Military with Major Tank Purchase
Sweden is set to enhance its military capabilities by purchasing tanks worth 22 billion Swedish crowns from KNDS, a German-French defense firm. The acquisition includes 44 new Leopard 2 A8 tanks and upgrades for 66 existing ones, aiming to double the army's size.
In a significant move to bolster its military strength, Sweden has announced the purchase of tanks worth 22 billion Swedish crowns from the German-French defense company KNDS.
The comprehensive order includes 44 new Leopard 2 A8 tanks as well as upgrades for 66 currently existing tanks, a decision the government stated is essential for national security.
Scheduled deliveries are set to commence in 2028, continuing through to 2031, marking a decisive step in Sweden's strategy to double the size of its army.
