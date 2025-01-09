Sweden Bolsters Military with Major Tank Purchase

In a significant move to bolster its military strength, Sweden has announced the purchase of tanks worth 22 billion Swedish crowns from the German-French defense company KNDS.

The comprehensive order includes 44 new Leopard 2 A8 tanks as well as upgrades for 66 currently existing tanks, a decision the government stated is essential for national security.

Scheduled deliveries are set to commence in 2028, continuing through to 2031, marking a decisive step in Sweden's strategy to double the size of its army.

(With inputs from agencies.)