Sweden Bolsters Military with Major Tank Purchase

Sweden is set to enhance its military capabilities by purchasing tanks worth 22 billion Swedish crowns from KNDS, a German-French defense firm. The acquisition includes 44 new Leopard 2 A8 tanks and upgrades for 66 existing ones, aiming to double the army's size.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 13:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to bolster its military strength, Sweden has announced the purchase of tanks worth 22 billion Swedish crowns from the German-French defense company KNDS.

The comprehensive order includes 44 new Leopard 2 A8 tanks as well as upgrades for 66 currently existing tanks, a decision the government stated is essential for national security.

Scheduled deliveries are set to commence in 2028, continuing through to 2031, marking a decisive step in Sweden's strategy to double the size of its army.

