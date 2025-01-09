Left Menu

Preparing for the Divine: CM Yogi Adityanath's Maha Kumbh Review

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj to assess preparations for the Maha Kumbh. He reviewed security arrangements, including ambulances, and met with religious leaders. The event expects over 45 crore devotees. Key bathing rituals are scheduled from January 14 to February 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recviews preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj to evaluate preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh. He toured various akharas, engaged with sadhus, and assessed the infrastructure at the Sangam ghat area while taking a ride on the 'Nishadraj' cruise.

Accompanied by officials, CM Adityanath closely examined the security and safety measures in place. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak highlighted the deployment of 125 ambulances, equipped with 15 Advanced Life Support (ALS) systems, air ambulances, and seven river ambulances, ensuring comprehensive emergency response protocols.

In anticipation of the grand religious event, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, a prominent spiritual leader, praised the Chief Minister for his direct involvement and proactive efforts to facilitate a successful congregation. With the Maha Kumbh occurring after 12 years, an estimated 45 crore devotees are expected to converge at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers for the Shahi Snan, with main rituals slated for January 14, January 29, and February 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

