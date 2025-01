Slovakia's Gas Crisis: Retaliatory Threats Over Ukraine's Russian Gas Shutdown

Slovakia is considering retaliatory measures against Ukraine in response to Kyiv's decision to halt Russian gas transit, as announced by Prime Minister Robert Fico after discussions with EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen. This move by Ukraine is viewed as part of efforts to curb revenue aiding Russia's ongoing conflict.

Fico warns that Slovakia faces an annual cost of 1 billion euros due to increased gas prices, alongside 500 million euros in lost transit fees. Slovakia contemplates extreme measures such as cutting emergency electricity to Ukraine or reducing humanitarian aid, as Fico highlights the absence of legal barriers to gas transit through Ukraine.

Slovakia's shifting foreign policy under Fico, marked by closer ties with Russia and a refusal of military aid to Ukraine, adds complexity to the situation. Talks are ongoing with EU stakeholders to resolve the crisis, amid concerns over competitiveness and potential long-term economic impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)