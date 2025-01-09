Jat Community Reservation Debate Intensifies Ahead of Delhi Elections

The debate over the inclusion of the Jat community in the central Other Backward Classes (OBC) list has intensified, with AAP's convener Arvind Kejriwal urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue. Chattar Singh, former chairman of the OBC Commission of Delhi, criticized both AAP and BJP as being anti-reservation.

Singh accused Kejriwal of either lacking complete information or intentionally withholding it, claiming his mindset is anti-reservation. Singh referenced his tenure from 2007-2010, explaining that to address the Jat issue, public hearings were essential. He pointed out that in 2013, a notification included Jats in the national list, but this was challenged by the incoming government in 2014.

Kejriwal highlighted that the Jat community in Delhi faces injustice, unable to avail reservations at central institutions like Delhi University, despite being on the local OBC list. He accused Modi's government of failing to fulfill promises made to the Jat community in Delhi, as assembly elections loom on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)