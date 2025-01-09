Jat Community Reservation Debate Intensifies Ahead of Delhi Elections
The inclusion of the Jat community in the central OBC list has become a contentious issue. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal accuses the BJP of dishonesty, while ex-OBC Commission chair, Chattar Singh, labels both parties anti-reservation. This debate emerges as Delhi Assembly elections approach, highlighting tensions around reservation policies.
- Country:
- India
The debate over the inclusion of the Jat community in the central Other Backward Classes (OBC) list has intensified, with AAP's convener Arvind Kejriwal urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue. Chattar Singh, former chairman of the OBC Commission of Delhi, criticized both AAP and BJP as being anti-reservation.
Singh accused Kejriwal of either lacking complete information or intentionally withholding it, claiming his mindset is anti-reservation. Singh referenced his tenure from 2007-2010, explaining that to address the Jat issue, public hearings were essential. He pointed out that in 2013, a notification included Jats in the national list, but this was challenged by the incoming government in 2014.
Kejriwal highlighted that the Jat community in Delhi faces injustice, unable to avail reservations at central institutions like Delhi University, despite being on the local OBC list. He accused Modi's government of failing to fulfill promises made to the Jat community in Delhi, as assembly elections loom on the horizon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jat
- reservation
- OBC
- Kejriwal
- BJP
- AAP
- Delhi elections
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Chattar Singh
- central government
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav questions BJP government's preparedness for Mahakumbh, offers help
"We are fully prepared": Assam BJP Chief on upcoming Panchayat elections
I will not let scheme of free bus rides for women stop till I am alive: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in fake case related to free bus rides for women, BJP trying to distract AAP from poll campaign: Kejriwal.
Delhi govt departments distance themselves from AAP's promised schemes, ask people not to share personal details