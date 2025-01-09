Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Critiques AAP-Congress Alliance Ahead of Delhi Polls

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav criticized AAP and Congress, claiming they are misleading the public ahead of Delhi elections. He questioned Congress's intent in commemorating Mhow, labeling it opportunistic, and stressed BJP's consistent position. Delhi elections, set for February 5, see AAP as dominant after 2020 wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:01 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Critiques AAP-Congress Alliance Ahead of Delhi Polls
MP CM Mohan Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav delivered sharp criticism on the rivalry between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress party ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Speaking on Thursday, Yadav accused both parties of deceiving the electorate, a stance he claims the BJP has held since the Lok Sabha elections.

In his remarks, Yadav predicted dire outcomes for the AAP, suggesting that their alliance with the Congress would prove detrimental. He cited Congress's historical pattern of dragging down its allies as evidence of the potential downfall of AAP. Furthermore, Yadav highlighted BJP's indifference to the AAP-Congress alliance during past Lok Sabha polls as a sign of confidence.

Yadav also criticized Congress's newfound interest in Mhow, claiming they have only acknowledged it after the BJP's development efforts. He accused Congress of having consistently insulted Dr. B.R. Ambedkar during its rule. The Delhi assembly elections, with nominations filing by January 17, are a critical contest, especially given Congress's waning performance after losing ground to AAP in past elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025