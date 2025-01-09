Madhya Pradesh CM Critiques AAP-Congress Alliance Ahead of Delhi Polls

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav delivered sharp criticism on the rivalry between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress party ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Speaking on Thursday, Yadav accused both parties of deceiving the electorate, a stance he claims the BJP has held since the Lok Sabha elections.

In his remarks, Yadav predicted dire outcomes for the AAP, suggesting that their alliance with the Congress would prove detrimental. He cited Congress's historical pattern of dragging down its allies as evidence of the potential downfall of AAP. Furthermore, Yadav highlighted BJP's indifference to the AAP-Congress alliance during past Lok Sabha polls as a sign of confidence.

Yadav also criticized Congress's newfound interest in Mhow, claiming they have only acknowledged it after the BJP's development efforts. He accused Congress of having consistently insulted Dr. B.R. Ambedkar during its rule. The Delhi assembly elections, with nominations filing by January 17, are a critical contest, especially given Congress's waning performance after losing ground to AAP in past elections.

