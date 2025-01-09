Tragedy Strikes: Young Man Dies in Delhi Factory Fire
A devastating fire at a factory near Mansarovar Park Metro Station in Delhi claimed the life of a 25-year-old man. The victim, Ajeet, was found in the store room. Five fire tenders responded to the incident. The cause of the fire remains unclear, pending further investigation.
A 25-year-old man lost his life after a fire erupted at a factory located near Mansarovar Park Metro Station in the national capital, according to officials from the Fire Services. The victim, identified as Ajeet, was discovered deceased in the store room on the factory's second floor, officials reported.
Fire Services dispatched a total of five fire tenders to tackle the blaze. While the immediate response helped control the spread, authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the fire as investigations continue.
Further updates concerning the incident are anticipated as more information becomes available. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
