Maha Kumbh 2025: Fastag Parking Revolutionizes Pilgrim Experience

As the Maha Kumbh 2025 gears up for an influx of millions of devotees, the government has implemented extensive measures to manage the staggering number of vehicles expected in the city. With an estimated 2.5 million vehicles anticipated, officials have introduced Fastag-based parking facilities to streamline traffic and offer digital payment solutions. These modern systems can accommodate up to 500,000 vehicles simultaneously, significantly reducing congestion and wait times.

Along with the Fastag parking system, pilgrims can secure their parking spots in advance through the Park Plus app, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience. Notable parking sites include Navprayagam (East and West), Tent City, Agriculture Institute, and Saraswati High-Tech City East 1. Authorities stress the importance of digital integration in managing the unprecedented crowd and enhancing the overall experience during the festival.

In a recent review of the preparations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj, inspecting various akharas and meeting with religious leaders. His visit included a 'Nishadraj' cruise at the Sangam ghat area to assess the plans further. The Maha Kumbh, celebrated once every 12 years, is expected to welcome over 45 crore devotees. Attendees will converge at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers to participate in the significant bathing rituals—the Shahi Snan—scheduled for January 14, January 29, and February 3.

